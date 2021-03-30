Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. Makes New $7.26 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 144,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,261,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 449.7% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 44,749 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 177,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 954,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,258,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.78. 1,363,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,731,308. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

