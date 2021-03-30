Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,330 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,349,000 after buying an additional 365,066 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,749,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,917,000 after buying an additional 220,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,199.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 221,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after buying an additional 214,676 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $73.55. The stock had a trading volume of 108,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,335. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.18 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

