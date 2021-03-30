Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. Takes $1.59 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 902.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 129,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,355,000 after purchasing an additional 117,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.93. The company had a trading volume of 109,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,303. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.59 and its 200-day moving average is $134.20. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $93.60 and a 52 week high of $153.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

