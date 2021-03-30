Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. Takes $3.78 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,028 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,938 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,662,000 after purchasing an additional 669,303 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.47. 290,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,739,920. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $63.27 and a 52 week high of $93.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

