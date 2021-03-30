Tadeu Marroco Sells 7,354 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,354 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,786 ($36.40), for a total value of £204,882.44 ($267,680.22).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Tadeu Marroco bought 10,600 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,830 ($36.97) per share, for a total transaction of £299,980 ($391,925.79).

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Tadeu Marroco purchased 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,550 ($33.32) per share, with a total value of £153 ($199.90).

On Friday, February 5th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,719 ($35.52) per share, for a total transaction of £135.95 ($177.62).

On Wednesday, January 6th, Tadeu Marroco bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,812 ($36.74) per share, with a total value of £140.60 ($183.69).

BATS traded up GBX 6.24 ($0.08) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,832.74 ($37.01). 3,222,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,833. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,664.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,700.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of £64.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,615.11 ($47.23).

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

