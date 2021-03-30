Tael (WABI) Price Tops $0.0621 on Major Exchanges

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges including $7.20, $34.91, $10.00 and $5.22.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tael alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00021907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00047374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,695.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.47 or 0.00642898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00068374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00027455 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.11, $34.91, $6.32, $45.75, $10.00, $4.92, $62.56, $7.20, $13.96, $24.72, $119.16 and $5.22. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.