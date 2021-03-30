Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty One analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.92. Take-Two Interactive Software reported earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.39. 22,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,822. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.74. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $112.89 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

