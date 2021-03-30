Takkt (ETR:TTK) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Takkt (ETR:TTK) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.82) price target by Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Takkt in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Takkt has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €14.88 ($17.50).

Shares of ETR:TTK opened at €12.68 ($14.92) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $831.94 million and a P/E ratio of 18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.55. Takkt has a one year low of €6.41 ($7.54) and a one year high of €13.20 ($15.53). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.71.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

