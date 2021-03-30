Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CFO Sells $1,059,426.06 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,059,426.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,624.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
C. David Cone also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 21st, C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00.
Shares of TMHC stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.09. 797,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,962. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 232,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 22,815 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 315,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
