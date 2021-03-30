Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CFO Sells $1,059,426.06 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,059,426.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,624.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

C. David Cone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00.

Shares of TMHC stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.09. 797,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,962. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 232,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 22,815 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 315,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

