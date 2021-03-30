TD Securities Downgrades AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) to Hold

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$44.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

TSE:BOS traded down C$2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$38.72. 101,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,593. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.69. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$5.27 and a 52 week high of C$41.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,726,333.20. Also, Director Mary Matthews acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$38.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 157,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,988,876. Insiders have acquired 9,400 shares of company stock worth $289,587 in the last 90 days.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

