TD Securities Lowers AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) to Hold

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$27.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of ABSSF remained flat at $$32.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,991. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

