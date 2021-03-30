Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

THNPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Technip Energies in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THNPF opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. Technip Energies has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. engages in the onshore/offshore busines. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of the range of onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Courbevoie, France.

