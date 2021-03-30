Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TECK.B. Raymond James increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.38.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK.B stock traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$24.39. 920,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,342. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$12.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.87 and a 52 week high of C$29.81.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.