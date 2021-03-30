Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 21,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 121,177 shares.The stock last traded at $12.34 and had previously closed at $11.70.

TGLS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $568.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

