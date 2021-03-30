Tecnoglass’ (TGLS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $557.80 million, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 1.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

