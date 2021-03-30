Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Short Interest Down 31.5% in March

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the February 28th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

OTCMKTS TBAKF opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. Ted Baker has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

Ted Baker Company Profile

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

