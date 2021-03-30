Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Short Interest Down 31.5% in March

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the February 28th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
OTCMKTS TBAKF opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. Ted Baker has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.
Ted Baker Company Profile
