Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Short Interest Up 86.2% in March

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,100 shares, a growth of 86.2% from the February 28th total of 125,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of TGP opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.35. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.96 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on TGP. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.