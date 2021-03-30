Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on O2D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.81 ($3.31).

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Shares of ETR O2D traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €2.50 ($2.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,413,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a one year high of €2.91 ($3.42). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.30.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.