Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 156.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,353 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.96%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

