Tellor Price Hits $88.66 (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for approximately $88.66 or 0.00150175 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $112.43 million and $109.17 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 48.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00021884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00047816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,934.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.00 or 0.00631842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00067676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Tellor Profile

TRB is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,344,886 coins and its circulating supply is 1,268,178 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

