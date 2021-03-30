TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the February 28th total of 4,900,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 61.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $86,150,000 after purchasing an additional 226,830 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 30.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 191.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 51,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 34,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the third quarter valued at $220,000. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

NYSE TU opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. TELUS has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

TU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.