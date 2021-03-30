Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $1,475,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 943,166 shares in the company, valued at $27,823,397. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 289,448 shares of company stock worth $9,349,352. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPX opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.