Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 196.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,692 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 13.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 289,448 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,352. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,034. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. Analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

