TENA Price Tops $0.13 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last week, TENA has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One TENA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TENA has a market cap of $386,316.19 and $1,588.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TENA Token Profile

TENA is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,974,535 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

Buying and Selling TENA

