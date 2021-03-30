Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Up 6.4%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s share price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.64. 2,043,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 27,528,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TME. HSBC upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 319,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 693,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 141,961 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 42.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 773,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after buying an additional 72,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after buying an additional 318,200 shares in the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

