Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $78.75

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $78.75 and traded as high as $79.80. Tencent shares last traded at $78.69, with a volume of 3,530,862 shares traded.

TCEHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Tencent from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Investec downgraded shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tencent in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tencent in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.87 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tencent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.74.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.39 and its 200 day moving average is $78.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

