TENT Tops One Day Volume of $386,479.00 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. TENT has a total market cap of $4.33 million and $386,479.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TENT has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00058912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.29 or 0.00264178 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $555.72 or 0.00939368 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00049424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00077798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00031853 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT’s total supply is 33,967,620 coins and its circulating supply is 33,890,528 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

