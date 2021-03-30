Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,203 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Teradyne worth $24,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 581.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne stock opened at $113.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $95,627.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,581.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,370 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

