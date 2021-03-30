Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Up 96.1% in March

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 96.1% from the February 28th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TEZNY opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81.

TEZNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

