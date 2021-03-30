Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Short Interest Update

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,400 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the February 28th total of 338,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 547,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Ternium by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Ternium by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ternium by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 82,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ternium by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TX shares. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Ternium stock opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Ternium has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $40.08.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

