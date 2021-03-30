TerraCredit (CREDIT) Price Reaches $0.0082 on Major Exchanges

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. TerraCredit has a market capitalization of $779,464.99 and approximately $4,946.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded up 80.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

