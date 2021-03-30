TerraKRW Price Up 0.7% This Week (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $46.54 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 52,332,878,955 coins and its circulating supply is 52,332,149,846 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

