TerraUSD (UST) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.60 billion and $48.56 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005690 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011311 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000155 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 108.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,602,608,318 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

