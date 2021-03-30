Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,157 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.33.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $7.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $619.13. 1,129,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,573,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $594.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,241.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $707.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $610.70.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,163 shares of company stock worth $56,314,322 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

