Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 9,910 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 2.0% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $617.34. 1,086,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,573,105. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $707.16 and a 200 day moving average of $610.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $592.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,241.00, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,163 shares of company stock worth $56,314,322 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.33.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

