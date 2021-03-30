TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:TLOG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:TLOG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TLOG opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.
About TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals
