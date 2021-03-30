Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $46,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after buying an additional 1,386,337 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,536,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,174,000 after buying an additional 964,421 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.68. 109,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,931,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $96.07 and a 52-week high of $188.87.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.