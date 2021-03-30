TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Major Shareholder Lung Therapeutics, Inc. Sells 715,000 Shares

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) major shareholder Lung Therapeutics, Inc. sold 715,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,235,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,290,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TFFP traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 13,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,975. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $296.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.47. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $21.14.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFFP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $549,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $484,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 384.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 201,715 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 137.4% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

