The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Shares Gap Down to $25.99

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.99, but opened at $24.88. The Aaron’s shares last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut shares of The Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.97. The company has a market cap of $856.84 million and a P/E ratio of 12.59.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,708,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 789,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 163,618 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,387,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 537,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 393,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 342,719 shares in the last quarter.

About The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.