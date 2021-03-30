The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stock Position Decreased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,559,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,156 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.23% of The AES worth $36,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in The AES by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 138,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The AES by 8,767.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The AES by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,246,000 after purchasing an additional 203,152 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in The AES by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 240,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 131,630 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,440,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES stock opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of -50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

