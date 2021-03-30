The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $168.44

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.44 ($2.20) and traded as low as GBX 168.25 ($2.20). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 171.50 ($2.24), with a volume of 13,886 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £61.97 million and a P/E ratio of 12.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 168.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 120.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

In other The Alumasc Group news, insider Jonathon Peter Pither purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £10,360 ($13,535.41).

The Alumasc Group Company Profile (LON:ALU)

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

