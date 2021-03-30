The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to announce sales of $280.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $279.00 million and the highest is $282.30 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in The AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in The AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in The AZEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in The AZEK by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in The AZEK by 41.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25. The AZEK has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $48.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

