The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $43.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

BK opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $47.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 909,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,597,000 after acquiring an additional 72,942 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $1,061,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,301,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,256,000 after acquiring an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 40,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

