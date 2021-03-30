The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.93

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$65.93 and traded as high as C$79.59. The Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at C$79.37, with a volume of 5,795,112 shares traded.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$77.69.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$75.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$65.93.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.96 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.5999999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 67.62%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.