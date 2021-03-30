The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,067.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

NYSE:SAM opened at $1,166.02 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $346.70 and a one year high of $1,236.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.29 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,100.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $988.28.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $460.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,359,000 after acquiring an additional 94,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,259,000 after buying an additional 131,399 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,060,000 after buying an additional 127,684 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after buying an additional 451,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,119,000 after buying an additional 48,529 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

