The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,295,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,690,000 after buying an additional 2,628,245 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.13. 472,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,996,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $228.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.91. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

