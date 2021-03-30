The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.59

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.59 and traded as high as $3.35. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 113,171 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded The Dixie Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 600.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 188,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,317,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 80,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.