The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stake Raised by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,327,000 after buying an additional 268,932 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 941,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,648,000 after buying an additional 325,101 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,448,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 588,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after buying an additional 316,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,196,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $1,425,105.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,349,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $83,918.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,580.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,211 shares of company stock worth $1,803,495. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $91.29 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.37.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

