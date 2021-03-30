The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,606 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of The First Bancshares worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The First Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in The First Bancshares by 6.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The First Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,964,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in The First Bancshares by 89.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 62,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 29,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of FBMS opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $759.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $38.39.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.94 million. Analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 18.64%.

In related news, CEO M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The First Bancshares Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

