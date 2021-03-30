The Flowr (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) shares fell 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25. 116,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 240,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

The Flowr Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLWPF)

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

